Olivia has been presenting for Channel 5’s leading children’s TV strand ‘Milkshake!’ for nine years, and along with presenting each morning, she has fronted Milkshake’s past four UK theatre tours, as well as the ‘Bop Box Boogie’ series.

She has even presented with Noddy!

As well as presenting, Olivia has a whole host of professional acting credits, including pantomime and TV, and is the voice of Virgin Media’s Fitness Channel.

Students at Razzamataz Theatre Schools Wakefield were surprised on Saturday when, instead of one of their usual teachers, children’s TV star Olivia Birchenough arrived in their classes.

Olivia taught them some tips for TV presenting and how to act for camera, as well as some songs and dances from ‘Milkshake’! They even had a go at presenting themselves.

Razzamataz Wakefield hold classes in acting, singing and dancing for ages four-18 on Saturdays at Kettlethorpe High School.

Contact Helen on 07915991971 or email [email protected] for further details.