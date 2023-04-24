Re-drawn business units plan submitted after councillors rejected ‘overbearing’ scheme

Councillors last month rejected the initial scheme as ‘overbearing’ on local residents.

The proposal is for nine commercial units and two buildings to be used for car sales “incorporating green roofs, green walling and renewable energy technologies.”

It also includes external alterations and landscaping.

The site, on Colorado Way, would have 66 car parking spaces.

The scheme has divided opinion among residents living near to the site. Petitions both against and in support of the scheme were submitted to Wakefield Council.

The council’s planning and highways committee voted against officers’ recommendations to approve the scheme at a meeting on March 16.

In a second vote, the committee agreed to defer the application to allow the developer to consider reducing the height of the proposed buildings.

The committee also asked for up-to-date traffic data on roads near to the site to be obtained.

Committee member David Jones said: “We know this area and we know it very well. We know how it has been developed.

“I think there is a moral issue here – the moral issue of them being very close to residential properties. Particularly when those residential properties were bought when the land was clear.

Coun Jones added: “I do accept that an appeal may well go against the council. But I think some things need to be said in terms of the impact on the community.

“I think sometimes it has to be said that this is not right. Morally it is not right.”

A planning statement submitted as part of the new application states that the proposed height of some of the units have been “significantly reduced.”

The document adds: “The site layout has been carefully designed to ensure that the new buildings do not have any harmful impact on any neighbouring buildings by way of overlooking, overshadowing or oppressive impacts.