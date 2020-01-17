'Real mobsters would want to talk to you' says Sopranos star ahead of UK tour with show's cast

It's more than 20 years since it first appeared on our screens and remains one of the most critically acclaimed programmes in TV history.

The Sopranos was one of the first series to rip up the rule book on what television was capable with its mixture of crime drama and family feuds.

Steve Schrippa

And now three members of the cast are going on an in-conversation tour of the UK.

Steve Schirripa who played Bobby ‘Bacala’ Baccalieri, Michael Imperioli who played Christopher Moltisanti and Vincent Pastore who played Salvatore Bonpensiero will embark on the 12-date tour this May.

Steve told the Express: "We're really looking forward to coming over and seeing the fans. Any Sopranos fans who wanted to ask a question, here is your chance.

"Between the three of us we have plenty of stories and different insights.

"The thing that's great at these shows is there are always questions we have never heard. If you are Sopranos fan we give you a peek of what went on on the set."

Steve said the series was as enjoyable to make as it was for fans at home to watch.

He said: "It was going to work with your friends every day. It never felt like work, going to hang out with the guys and girls. We travelled together, it was a lot of fun. It was a once in a lifetime experience and it won't come along again. It was like a family."

Steve's character Bobby Bacala started as a mobster soldier and aide to Corrado 'Junior' Soprano (played by Dominic Chianese) before rising through the ranks in the family and marrying Janice, boss Tony Soprano's sister.

He said: "It was good working with Dominic but I liked it when Bobby married Janice and he was more with the family - the boss was his brother-in-law and he was more with the guys.

"He had to step up. Maybe Bobby wasn't as stupid as we thought - he married the bosses sister and Tony relied on him more and more.

"Bobby is one of the few who challenges Tony. They have their fight at the lake and then Bobby is forced to kill someone. That changed his life forever."

Bobby became one of the defining roles of Steve's career over the show's nine-year, 86-episode run, but he said he's nothing like the character.

"When you do these kind of things, when you play a role, people expect you to be that guy so I got mob guys come up to ask me questions and make suggestions that you don't necessarily want," he said.

"Now I play a cop on Blue Bloods and real have cops come up to me. It means you're doing something right if they believe you in the role."

Tue 12 May GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Wed 13 May EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

Thu 14 May NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall

Sun 17 May LONDON The Palladium

Mon 18 May MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Tue 19 May NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

Wed 20 May SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 22 May HULL Bonus Arena

Sat 23 May LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Sun 24 May BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Mon 25 May BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

Wed 27 May BRIGHTON Centre

Tickets available from BookingsDirect.com

TICKETS:

£75 £60, £50 (except London)

London - £90, £75, £60, £50, £40

Limited Meet & Greet Packages add-on available (£85, London £95)