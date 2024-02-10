Red UK passport holders warning issued to holidaymakers ahead of summer holiday travel
A close inspection of the expiry date is advised due to many countries requiring there to be at least six months left before international travel.
Many people using old red passports which were issued before Brexit, may run a risk of their documents not having long enough left, which means they will be refused entry to certain countries.
According to guides, there are 70 countries that follow the six-month passport rule, including Thailand, United Arab Emirates and many countries in Central America.
While another 41 apply the three-month passport validity rule – including many holiday spots in Europe.
For those worried about travelling, you can check if your passport will be valid for your trip on GOV.UK. You just need to search for the country you’re going to and click on ‘entry requirements’.
You can also only stay for a maximum of 90 days within a six-month period – unlike arrangements before the UK left the EU.
Here are 70 countries that have a six-month passport rule:
Afghanistan, Algeria, Anguilla, Bahrain, Bhutan, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Curacao, Cote D’Ivoire, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Guyana., Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Kiribati, Laos, Madagascar, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Myanmar, Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Somaliland, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zimbabwe
And the 41 countries that have a three-month passport rule:
Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Iceland, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein., Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Senegal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Countries with other validity rules that need checking:
Bermuda (45 days upon entry), Eritrea (three months on arrival), Hong Kong (three months on arrival), Lebanon (three months on arrival), Macau (three months on arrival), Micronesia (four months on arrival), South Africa (three months on arrival), The Maldives (three months on arrival), and Zambia (four months on arrival).