Reel Cinema opens in the Ridings Shopping Centre

A new five screen cinema has opened in the Ridings Shopping Centre.

Reel Cinemas have promised an “intimate” experience at the new site, which also features a sweet shop and ice cream bar.

Muhammad Faisal, head of operations at Reel Cinemas, said the chain wanted to help increase footfall in the shopping centre.

He said: “We want to be something more than just being here for the movie or a standard cinema.

“Our sweets are for shoppers as well as cinema customers, the kind of shop that you normally only get to see in Oxford Street or in America.”

The cinema is fully accessible, with between 36 and 60 seats and space for two wheelchairs in each screen.

Muhammad Faisal with members of the management team at Reel Cinema, which opened in Wakefield today.

It will also offer autism-friendly screenings, and will be available to hire for business meetings and community events.

It was announced last year that NewRiver, which owns The Ridings Shopping centre, had struck a deal with Reel Cinemas to convert three empty units into a cinema.

The 11,560 sq ft cinema has opened on the Upper Mall of the centre.

Cinema customers will also be entitled to free parking at The Ridings, which has extended its opening hours for the new attraction.

The cinema will show a number of films in its opening week, including The Lion King, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Playmobil: The Movie.

Reel Cinema Wakefield will open on Friday, August 16. Visit reelcinemas.co.uk/wakefield/now for more details or to book tickets.