Remember loved ones with the Prince of Wales Hospice

Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice inviting people to be a part of a spectacular art exhibition and remember their loved ones.

Forget me not flowers can be dedicated to remember loved ones, or simply to celebrate the fantastic work of the hospice on its 30th anniversary.

Similar to the poppies displayed at the Tower of London, the beautiful iron flowers have been commissioned by The British Ironwork Centre, and will be displayed in the Hospice gardens from until July 7.

Hospice fundraiser, Anne Giblin says: “We are delighted to be able to offer these stunning keepsakes in our anniversary year. They are a lovely way to remember those no longer with us, or to commemorate the wonderful care the Hospice has provided over the last 30 years.

“Our beautiful Hospice gardens are the perfect setting for the forget me nots, and I know that the display will be a delight for our patients and their visitor.”

For a suggested minimum donation of £25.00, you can dedicate your very own forget me not flower, which will then be yours to keep forever.

Flowers can be collected from the Hospice at the end of the display, or posted out at an extra charge of £5 per flower. You will also receive a dedication card and a packet of forget me not seeds, and your dedication will be printed in the Express.

Simply visit www.pwh.org.uk/flower to make your dedication or complete the form in this week's Express.

IN MEMORY

Keith Arden remembered by Shaun Arden & family; Malcolm Barnsley remembered by Lyn &; Family; Stuart Bowley-Severn remembered by his wife Eileen &; sisters Margaret &; Jean; Robert Alan Buckley remembered by brothers Peter &; Michael; David Carlyle remembered by Janet Carlyle; Keith Coad remembered by June &; all our family; Brian Dempster remembered by his loving family; Eileen Denton remembered by all the family; Mary Dews remembered by Christine McCullough; Ted Dews remembered by Christine McCullough; George Joseph Eastwood remembered by his wife Lily &; children John, Colin, Nancy &; Tim; Ian Michael Ellis remembered by Angie & all the family; Kathleen Farrar remembered by Edward Farrar; Lawrence Firth remembered by Pamela Firth; Jack Ford remembered by your wife Brenda; David Hicks remembered by his wife Wendy &; family; John Hill remembered by Tim Hill; Winifred M Hill remembered by your loving son Tim, Steph &; Sally; Paul James remembered by Mam & Dad ; Derrick Johnson remembered by Mum &Pete ; Jean Kaye remembered by Raymond Kaye; Vera &; Jack Kitto remembered by Marie &; Brian Weaver; Doreen &; Fred Leach remembered by Pauline & Kev & all our family; John Thomas Malpass remembered by his loving wife Jean & Family; Bob McNaught remembered by Janet &; Robert McNaught; Jean McNaught remembered by Janet &; Robert McNaught; Dennis Morgan remembered by Mag &; family; David Newbould remembered by all the family; Terry Palmer remembered by Julie, Tim & Mandy; Mam, Dad &; Roy Press remembered by Mag; Patricia Robinson remembered by Keith Robinson &; daughters; Jean Ryan remembered by Julie, Shaun, Gemma, Macey &; Harley; Jean Ryan remembered by Karen, Wayne, Kara, Tyla &; Jesse; Alma Saxton remembered by Irvin Saxton; Claire Louise Shirtliff remembered by Mum &; Dad; Sandra Simpson remembered by husband Allan &; all the family; June Florence Steel remembered by David &; family &; friends; Kathleen Patricia Thompson remembered by Brian Thompson; Maureen Wadsworth remembered by Derek, Paul &; Emma Wadsworth, Rita Lawson, Kathy &; Kevin Aspery &; Sally Pentney; Syd &; Louie Weaver remembered by Marie &; Brian Weaver