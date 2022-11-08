Remembrance 2022: Ossett Through the Ages create poppy display ahead of Armistice Day

Ossett Through the Ages, has placed flowers made out of recycled materials at the Town Hall ahead of Armistice Day on Friday, November 11.

The group used donated plastic bottle bottoms and chocolate tubs to create the poppies.

Schools also got involved, with Southdale Church of England Junior School, Ossett Academy and Flushdyke Junior and Infant School creating wreaths and poppies that are currently on display.

Founder of Ossett Through the Ages, Anne-Marie Fawcett, placing a poppy at the town hall.

Founder of Ossett Through the Ages, Anne-Marie Fawcett, said: “Last year, we were inspired by Pontefract Civic Society to create poppies made out of recycled materials.

"The whole community was behind us and collected bottles we could use and we decided to do it again this year.

"Ossett and the surrounding areas became affluent because of the mungo and Shoddy trade, which is the original recycling.

"Our town motto in Latin is 'Inutile Utile ex arte' which means 'That which is useless made useful through skill' – and that is exactly what we’ve done.

"Recycling is important and we’ve involved all our local schools, which have all gotten behind us and created wreaths and poppies to display.

"It is an amazing way to mark Remembrance Day and honour those who came from Ossett and those with an Ossett connection who died in both World Wars or subsequent battles.”

The poppy display is also there to honour those who are still living and served in the armed forces.

Ossett Through the Ages will be raising money for the Horbury, Sitlington and Ossett Royal British Legion branch Poppy Appeal.

Pupils at Ossett Academy created a poppy wreath that was put up in the precinct.

Last year, the branch raised almost £50,000.

Anne-Marie added: “Malcom Patterson, chair of the branch, is phenomenal in the work that he does.

"He has inspired us to get involved a bit more with the Poppy Appeal. So, on our market days, on Tuesday and Friday, we will be standing in the precinct raising funds.”

Poppies have been used as a symbol of Remembrance Day since the First World War.

Lest We Forget: Poppies have been used as a sign of Remembrance since 1919.

Artificial poppies were first sold in Britain in 1921 to raise money for the Earl Haig Fund in support of ex-servicemen and the families of those who had died in the conflict.

