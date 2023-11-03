Police have issued a reminder of when it is legal to light fireworks as many prepare to celebrate Bonfire Night this weekend.

Fireworks are enjoyed by many at this time of year, but they can also cause disturbance for many residents.

Now, police are reminding people of when it is within the law to set off fireworks.

In a post on social media, West Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page stated: “Having friends round for a bonfire this weekend? Remember, It's illegal to use fireworks between 11pm and 7am. On Bonfire night, the cut off is midnight.”

And while it may seem like a fun idea to launch a DIY display in your garden - there are some important laws around setting off fireworks you need to know about.

People caught buying or using fireworks illegally face a £90 on-the-spot fine from police, which could go as high as £5,000 for the worst offenders.

If deemed serious, you could be imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally.

If you are planning your own fireworks display, you should also check with your council if there are any local rules for setting off fireworks.

Where can you set fireworks off?

Fireworks displays in your own garden are perfectly fine.

But the law states that fireworks must not be used in the streets or in other public spaces - and that includes the use of sparklers.

That means you can't have ayour own display at your local park or field.

If you're planning to let fireworks off at a public event, such as a street party, you need to have permission from the local authority.