Repair work to begin at Trinity Walk car park - everything shoppers need to know

Work, which will take place over the next few months, will mean some areas of the upper deck car park will be closed.

The three sections will be reopened one at a time when each is complete.

Trinity Walk said that access to all shops and stores via the car park will be unaffected throughout.

Trinity Walk will be starting work to improve the upper deck of its car park next week.

They said: "As always, our aim is to keep any disruption to a minimum while these essential works are undertaken.

"That’s why work will be done in phases, some work done out of hours and the entrance near Asda Living will be kept open as much as possible, with it closed for just a couple of days as part of phase three.

"Phase one will take place throughout May, phase two should take place throughout June and phase three in July. This is just for guidance and could change.

"It’s the first time any key work has had to be done on our car park in over a decade, so we hope everyone will be understanding of this and we’ll aim to get it done as soon as possible in the next few months.

"The car park remains completely safe to use and look out for signage to help you navigate your way around."

Can I still get into shops while work is going on?

Yes, you’ll still be able to access Sainsbury’s, Asda Living and Next along with all other stores while work is being undertaken.

Why is work taking place?

To complete repair work, it means digging up the surface, replacing it and resurfacing the upper deck of the car park in three stages.

How do we get into the car park during work?

As always, please try to enter via the Marsh Way main entrance but both entrances should be generally unaffected, except the Asda Living/bus station entrance which may need to close for a couple of days during phase three.

The lower deck will be mostly unaffected.

Will there be space for me to park when I visit?

Yes, the reason why work is being be done in sections is so as many parking spaces as possible can be maintained. Once each section is completed it will be reopened for use before contractors move to the next section.

The lower deck will remain in action throughout so there should be plenty of parking spaces.

If the car park does fill up, then nearby parking at The Ridings is available along with Wakefield Council street parking and Merchant Gate.

I need to access disabled spaces, will that be possible?

Yes, the plan is for disabled bays outside of Sainsbury’s to be accessible for most of the time. If there are any changes signage will be in place to help you.

Will family parking be available?

Yes, except for when work is taking place during phase three around July near to that section.

That means around half the spaces will be available during that phase. Again, signage will be out to guide you.

How will I know when it’s all finished?