Repair works to close Wakefield road for a week

A section of Ouchthorpe Lane between Hatfield View and Newton Lane will be closed.

Yorkshire Water and its partner Amey are set to carry out essential repairs to a damaged Wakefield sewer on Ouchthorpe Lane.

Work is set to begin on May 29 and is expected to take one week to complete.

To allow the work to be completed safely a section of Ouchthorpe Lane between Hatfield View and Newton Lane will be closed and a signed diversion will be in place.

Chris Page, operational field manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We will be working alongside Amey on this essential repair of a damaged sewer and have taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We have worked closely with Wakefield Council highways team to plan this work and it will be taking place during school half term to reduce disruption.

"We have also implemented a diversion to ensure work is able to be conducted safely.