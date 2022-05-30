Residents blast 'hostel' flats plan for Grade-II-listed building

The former Castle Mount home on Manygates Lane in Wakefield is a Grade-II-listed building but is in a "poor condition".

Applicant, a Mr Rassouli, had applied for a change of use from care home to residential, and create 14 flats.

The plans show mainly one-bedroom dwellings, many with combined kitchen areas, or studio apartments across four floors, including a lower ground floor and conversion of the roof space.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Mount shut several years ago.

Despite the possibility of bringing the run-down 19th century house back into use, 11 objections were submitted to Wakefield Council's planning department ahead of a decision.

Among the concerns were the that the high-density flats would not fit in with the surrounding character, with some describing it as being "like a hostel".

One said: "Granting approval would cause an unacceptable precedent because it is totally inconsistent use in terms of the surrounding area. The designation of a caretaker's accommodation suggests that this will be more of a hostel use than anything else.

"The proposed development will impact on the amenity of the area.

"The proposals under consideration provide no legitimate basis for believing they are consistent with the current nature of the surrounding area.

"The evidence so far suggests that there will be disturbance to neighbours and the surrounding area which cannot be justified."

Another said: "This is the third application for planning for this property and I see no reason that this should succeed where others have not.

"The plans clearly demonstrate that the developer wishes to provide low-quality bedsits/one bedroom accommodation that is totally out of keeping with the area within which it is situated."

But planners at Wakefield Council disagreed, and said: "The development would see the re-use of an existing Grade II listed building within the urban area of Wakefield which would be converted to 14 one-bedroom apartments.

"The residential scheme is compatible with surrounding uses, adding to the mix of accommodation available and would not adversely impact on existing occupants of nearby residential properties in terms of noise and general disturbance."

The villa was built in the mid 19th century and was given listed status in 1989.

As a home, Castle Mount closed down in early 2018 with the remaining 11 residents being relocated.

Since then it has stood empty and fallen into disrepair.