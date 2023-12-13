Residents can face fines of up to £300 for illegal use of log burners under new powers adopted by Wakefield Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority said the number of complaints about chimney smoke has risen due to the growing trend for people having solid fuel appliances fitted in homes.

A report says rising fuel costs is also likely to lead to an increase in people burning unauthorised fuels such as “scavenged wood” and waste materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s cabinet approved proposals to allow environmental health officers to issue fixed penalty notices to stop “unreasonable and excessive smoke emissions.”

The local authority said the number of complaints about chimney smoke has risen due to the growing trend for people having solid fuel appliances fitted in homes.

New legislation, under the Environment Act 2021, is also designed to make it easier to prosecute sellers of prohibited solid fuels and providers of appliances that are not approved by Defra.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment and climate change, said: “The existing legislation is time consuming and hard to enforce.

“These powers will make it simpler and more effective to enforce breaches related to smoke and help end this nuisance for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will not stop the reasonable burning of smokeless fuels.”

The council investigated 216 complaints related to domestic chimneys between 2019 and 2022.

Fines will start at £175, rising to £300 for repeat offenders.

Continued offending can lead to prosecution.

Coun Hemingway said the penalties are similar to those imposed by other local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Ultimately the powers will only be utilised following a verbal discussion and written warning.

“There is also a full appeals process.

“But it is necessary to have stronger powers for repeat offenders blighting our communities.

“The new notices will help to end this nuisance behaviour which emits harmful particles and will improve air quality and public health in the district.”

The council has also been recommended to develop an awareness campaign on log burners and the importance of buying the right fuel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says: “Whilst the adverse health impacts of smoke emissions are generally accepted, wood burners are perceived to be an environmentally friendly method of heating.

“Many people don’t realise that using a log burner can triple the level of harmful pollution inside the home and an open fire can produce ten times as much pollution.

“Awareness of the exposure that takes place in the home is currently very low.”

Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “It is important to highlight that this is not about us stopping people having stoves fitted.