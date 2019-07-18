Residents celebrate as land earmarked for nearly 1,000 new houses will be protected for another decade

Villagers have breathed a sigh of relief after land earmarked for nearly 1,000 homes will be protected for at least another decade.

Plans for up to 450 homes were initially being considered for land off Park Lane and Doctors Lane at Allerton Bywater, causing concern for residents and the parish council.

Coun Stephen Murray who welcomed the move.

Taylor Wimpey and Ashland Land & Property had submitted plans in March 2018.

But under Leeds City Council’s allocation plan - which pinpoints areas of land will be developed in the coming years - the site has been safeguarded until 2028.

Steve Murray, chairman of Allerton Bywater Parish Council expressed his delight at the decision.

He said: “We are extremely delighted and relieved as people did not want this development.

“They feel the village has had enough development at present and the infrastructure within the village is nearly stretched to its limit with most things such as schools, doctors, shops and roads.”

The plans for the first 450 homes on the land were submitted to Leeds City Council last year which attracted nearly 150 letters of objection from residents.

Taylor Wimpey argued that the council had previously approved developments on safeguarded land and that the council’s land options were already limited.

There is no indication at present as to whether the application for the 450 homes will now be withdrawn. Coun Murray is also not optimistic, adding: “As for deterring developers it probably won’t.

“They are used to waiting for land to be released and usually jump the gun by putting in applications to test the water.

“They probably know the applications will be refused initially but some may be allowed so it’s like a game of cat and mouse that is ongoing.”

Taylor Wimpey was contacted by the Express but nobody was available for comment.

Meanwhile, other sites in Allerton Bywater earmarked for development includes 65 properties for Ninevah Lane and 49 on Barnsdale Road, both of which are brownfield sites. However, a greenfield site on Carlton Lane could also see 25 homes built.