Residents’ flood risk fears over housing plans as they claim village has become a ‘dumping ground’ for development

Residents claim they have alreeady been blighted by flooding caused by recent new build schemes in Altofts.

Wakefield Council and Yorkshire Water have also raised drainage concerns over plans to erect 408 new homes on 18 hectares of land at Altofts Hall Farm.

Flooding is one of a number of concerns the Residents Against Increased Developments in Altofts (RAIDiA) group has over the proposals by Taylor Wimpey.

The group, which has 1,400 members, has submitted a document to the council outlining its objections in detail.

It states: “We are the voice of the community, there are increasing levels of concern over this proposed development which residents feel are not being heard by Taylor Wimpey, the developers.

“After listening to the community, it is evident residents have had enough of being the dumping ground for developments in the area.

“Over recent years we have seen numerous developments in Altofts and Normanton and the negative effect it has had on our residents.

“The proposed development would have an unacceptable impact on all aspects of the area’s natural, physical, and social environment.”

“If this development goes ahead, it will set a precedent that will result in completely changing and destroying the village character, creating a conurbation with a decreasing loss of green space and ultimately the end of Normanton, Whitwood, Castleford and Altofts as distinct separate areas.

“A development of this size will ultimately turn a semi-rural village into an over populated urban sprawl.”

The group says new build developments close to the site, at West Close, Victoria Gardens and Benson Lane, have flooded in recent years.

The council’s drainage department has also objected to the proposals.

An officer’s report states: “The applicant has not demonstrated that the flood risk to the development has been adequately considered and mitigated to prevent increased flood risk on and off site.”

Another group in the village, Altofts Community Action Group, launched a campaign to stop the project when the plans were submitted in March.

The group says the village does not have the infrastructure to cope with the development as there is already a shortage of schools and medical facilities in the area.

It is also claimed that the local road network would be unable to cope with increased traffic in the area.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “We have held extensive consultation with Wakefield District Council officers, ward members and local residents which helped to inform our proposals ahead of the planning submission.