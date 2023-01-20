Residents invited to have their say on Wakefield Council’s ‘challenging’ budget plans to bridge £24m funding gap

Senior councillors this week approved proposals which include a maximum hike in council tax and putting a stop to free parking.

Proposals also include scrapping some council jobs in order to balance the books.

Charges to use leisure centres could also be increased and access to facilities in Pugneys Country Park could be reduced.

Despite facing a gap of £24.7m, the council leadership still intends to deliver over 1,800 statutory services as well as hundreds of projects and initiatives to improve the lives of residents, communities and to support the local economy.

Services to the most vulnerable continue to be the council’s priority.

The use of £10m from reserves, the council’s emergency funds, have been put forward to support the budget and help to ease the pressure on services and residents.

As the proposals were approved by cabinet members, council leader Denise Jeffery said: “Members will be aware that the current financial climate is extremely challenging.

“The report highlights the budget challenge for the next financial year of almost £25m, due mainly to inflation, rising costs and increasing demand for council services, particularly adult social care and children’s services.

“This is the fifth year that we have a one-year settlement.

“We keep lobbying the government to give us more space – to have a two or three-year settlement.

“But it is always kicked down the road for one more year, which doesn’t help.

“It makes it really difficult for the council to plan each year.”

A public survey on the proposals is open now until February 1 and can be accessed at www.wakefield.gov.uk/budget

Once feedback has been reviewed and any changes made, the final budget proposals will go to a special budget council on March 1 to be ratified.

In a statement commenting further on the proposals, Coun Jeffery said: “Good financial management over the years means we continue to be able to protect most frontline services.

“We will still protect and nurture the ambition of our children and our families.

“Adults who need our care will still be supported and looked after with compassion.

“We will still invest in our city and town centres, our parks and green spaces and our climate agenda must still be delivered if we are to protect our district for future generations.”

“Raising council tax is never an easy proposal. The government claims that councils have ‘an option’ to raise council tax. The reality is they have given us no choice.

“Their continued and woeful underfunding, simply puts the financial burden on local people, something we have worked so hard to avoid.

“We face tough and uncertain times, but you have my word that we are still here for you.

