Residents object to housing application at site where wall collapsed and seriously injured eight-year-old girl

People living close to the site on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, have objected to the plan for five new homes.

The properties have already been constructed but Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee is to consider a retrospective application.

Developer JAS is seeking permission for the three-bedroom properties on the site of a former retail unit.

A different developer was given permission to build the properties in 2015.

The previous owner was prosecuted after a girl suffered serious injuries when a wall collapsed at the construction site in February 2018.

The girl was walking with her mother along Harrow Street, adjacent to the site, when the incident happened. She suffered crush injuries to her foot which resulted in the amputation of her big toe.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found that the company had not assessed the safety of the wall. >The Castleford-based firm pleaded guilty to a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act, was fined £22,500 and ordered to pay £11,998 costs.

Ward councillors have submitted objection letters received from residents over the new developer’s application.

Concerns include three of the houses being “overbearing” and too close to homes on New Street.

Summarising the complaints, an officer’s report states: “The dwellings sit less than 15m away from the residents who live on New Street who have had to put up with vermin and anti-social behaviour.

“A wall fell down causing serious injury to a member of the public.

“There is no recognised entrance, with no parking and sits on a small area of land.”

One objection on the council’s planning website states: “There is no recognised entrance but we expect it to be occupied by five tenants.

“There is no parking and it sits on a postage stamp.

“I would defy any of the planning officers to want this in their back garden.

I have been trying to get this demolished since the day the wall fell down.

“You could jump from the upstairs flat into the properties in New Street.

“This must be determined by full committee.”

The officer’s report recommends that the application be approved.

“The application would enable the currently unauthorised scheme to be completed, which in itself would serve to enhance the appearance and amenity value of the area.

“Once occupied, it is considered that the development would provide a good standard of housing environment that is commensurate with the prevailing character of the area.”

The report also states that the development would “overcome the current nuisance and blight” that the site is causing.