Residents object to ‘overbearing’ glass enclosure at Wakefield’s new Three Flames steakhouse restaurant

Objections have also been lodged with Wakefield Council that the structure built at the Three Flames is ‘overbearing’ and ‘out of character’.

The steakhouse and bar opened in December last year and offers private dining.

The owner of the business has already been granted permission to turn the former Malt Shovel pub building, on Wakefield Road, Lupset, into a restaurant.

The council’s planning and highway committee is to consider a retrospective application for a ‘glazed enclosure’ on a roof terrace at the rear of the property at a meeting on February 16.

An objection from one resident states: “The glass is hazed, but not totally blocked and visitors can see into windows on the local housing.

“The glass frame has gaps in the edges of the frames, which the public can see through.

“The lighting will be shining into our houses and we have children in the back bedrooms.”

Another objector states: “It’s size, and potential use is causing considerable concern to local residents.

“It is also very different from the scheme which was approved.”

Summarising the complaints, a report to councillors states: “It would create overshadowing to the rear gardens of neighbouring properties”

The report adds: “The structure is out of character for the host building and residential area.

“Although the structure is obscure glazed on one side, people can still see into nearby residential properties.”

Councillors Michael Graham and Hilary Mitchell have also objected to the plan on behalf of concerned.residents.

Officers are recommending that the application be approved by the committee.

The report states: “The design of the development is on balance considered to be acceptable given the mixed character of the local area.

“The use of obscure glazing is considered to be sufficient to ensure that there is no detrimental overlooking impact.”

Officers recommend approval with a condition that the windows and doors of the enclosure are only allowed to be opened between 9am and 10pm daily.