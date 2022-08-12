Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What Horbury Business Compex currently looks like.

Horbury Residential Trust and 18 residents have objected to an application to renovate Horbury Business Complex

The plans include the renovation of existing buildings and the introduction of a café and residential flats.

The plans also include the construction of a new detached office and leisure building including an outside rooftop pool.

Opponents of the plans say that it is “one of the worst cases of potential over-development”.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An objection submitted on behalf of Horbury Residential Trust said: “We object to the design layout and the density of the buildings on the site.

“There are several areas within the application that do not stand-up to scrutiny, collectively one of the worst cases of potential over-development of a site without adequate justification.

“Current plans are inappropriate for this site.

“We object to the height of the proposed buildings overshadowing the street scene of the library, Town Hall and the loss of privacy.

“The proposed three-storey height of the spa and decontamination unit are excessive and impact adversely on the street-scene skyline.”

Other letters objecting the application mention a potential loss of privacy and increased noise.

A letter from one of the residents states: “While the redevelopment of the older buildings would improve some limited visual aspects (although mostly hidden from the main road).

“The significant reduction in car parking while hugely increasing the demand for car parking seems unjustifiable.

“Where will the new residents park, the office workers, employees of the café, the gym workers and then attendees of these spaces?”

Currently, the space has 30 car spaces but this will be reduced to 10 if planning is approved.

Another objection from a resident said: “I feel this would not add the character of Horbury and that it would be more costly for the upkeep of this, falling quickly into disrepair."

The application was submitted by Jonathan Bootland of Bootland Property Ltd in April of this year.

The Council has until Monday September 5 to decide the outcome of the application.