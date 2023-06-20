News you can trust since 1852
Residents object to round-the-clock warehouse plan

Residents living next to a site planned for a major commercial warehouse have objected to it being in operation 24 hours a day.
By Tony Gardner
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:17 BST- 2 min read

Planning permission has already been granted to demolish 1970s warehouses off Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, in order to construct modern business premises.

The building was previously a logistics centre for DHL parcel delivery firm.

Retail Consolidation Services is due to build new commercial and warehouse units on the 22 acre site.

Wakefield Council granted permission for the scheme in 2020, with conditions restricting the hours of operation.
Wakefield Council granted permission for the scheme in 2020, with conditions restricting the hours of operation.

A restriction was also put in place to prevent HGVs entering part of the site bounded by residential properties to prevent noise disturbance.

The company has now applied for the conditions to be lifted.

A document submitted to the local authority states the changes are needed to “meet the needs of potential tenants”.

Planning permission has already been granted to demolish 1970s warehouses off Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, in order to construct modern business premises.

It states: “Feedback from prospective tenants has revealed that the scheme would be eminently more efficient if the noise restrictions were lifted.

“Lifting the restrictions would enable 360 degree circulation around the building and 24 hour operations.”

The council has received 36 objections from residents living close to the site.

One objection states: “The development is inappropriate due to its immediate proximity to a residential area.

“If Wakefield Council approves this application it will be subjecting neighbouring households to 24 hour noise and air pollution.

“As a result, the physical and mental health of those living beside the site will be severely compromised.”

Members of the council’s planning and highways committee are to consider the application at a meeting on Thursday (June 22).

Council officers have recommended that the application be approved.

The council’s environmental health officer has raised no objection over the potential noise impact.

A report to councillors states: “The impact on residential amenity is an important matter for members when considering the changes proposed under this scheme.”

It adds: “Officers are satisfied that the impact of the proposed changes is acceptable and complies with relevant local and national planning policies.”

