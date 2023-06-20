Planning permission has already been granted to demolish 1970s warehouses off Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, in order to construct modern business premises.

The building was previously a logistics centre for DHL parcel delivery firm.

Retail Consolidation Services is due to build new commercial and warehouse units on the 22 acre site.

Wakefield Council granted permission for the scheme in 2020, with conditions restricting the hours of operation.

A restriction was also put in place to prevent HGVs entering part of the site bounded by residential properties to prevent noise disturbance.

The company has now applied for the conditions to be lifted.

A document submitted to the local authority states the changes are needed to “meet the needs of potential tenants”.

It states: “Feedback from prospective tenants has revealed that the scheme would be eminently more efficient if the noise restrictions were lifted.

“Lifting the restrictions would enable 360 degree circulation around the building and 24 hour operations.”

The council has received 36 objections from residents living close to the site.

One objection states: “The development is inappropriate due to its immediate proximity to a residential area.

“If Wakefield Council approves this application it will be subjecting neighbouring households to 24 hour noise and air pollution.

“As a result, the physical and mental health of those living beside the site will be severely compromised.”

Members of the council’s planning and highways committee are to consider the application at a meeting on Thursday (June 22).

Council officers have recommended that the application be approved.

The council’s environmental health officer has raised no objection over the potential noise impact.

A report to councillors states: “The impact on residential amenity is an important matter for members when considering the changes proposed under this scheme.”