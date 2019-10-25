Residents raise 189 objections to 'disastrous' Rudd Quarry plans

More than 180 people have registered objections to plans to expand Rudd Quarry.

Braithwaite Excavations is seeking planing permission to extend Rudd Quarry, on Green Belt land off Newland Lane, north of the current quarry and Normanton Brickworks.

A similar proposal to extend the quarry was rejected last year after interventions from Yvette Cooper MP and Wakefield Council leader Peter Box, as well as local objections.

But residents fear that moving the quarry closer to Altofts village would be a “disastrous plan”.

A total of 195 public comments have been registered to the application on the Wakefield Council planning portal, with 189 objections and just 6 supporting statements.

One objector wrote: “We have on Garden Street and Greenfield Road a lot of children playing outside. Around 15 -20, no matter the weather they like to explore and be out.

“I don’t think this unsafe environment also would be great for them as it would be on the door step to them “go and try” to see what is going on there.

“And it is deadly scary to think next what can happen as mother.

“There is no benefits from this for us and for the community. Not financially and not mentally.

“For us who have houses on those streets because our house value will instantly decrease because of the noise and business on your door step.”

In documents submitted with the application, Silkstone Environmental Ltd note that the application is “considerably reduced from the previous submission in terms of size, duration and intensity”, and therefore has addressed all the reasons for the previous refusal.