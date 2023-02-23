‘Residents should ask for a refund’: Kellingley Social Club £10m revamp called a ‘waste of public money’

Senior councillors have given the go-ahead to revamp Kellingley Social Club. The funding will pay for the creation of the Knottingley Community Hub at the “dilapidated” site.

The new facility will be the base for sports, youth clubs and community groups.

Local services including a job centre and citizens advice bureau will also be based there.

Knottingley’s three Lib Dem ward councillors have long been opposed to the scheme by Labour-run Wakefield Council.

The full cost of the project is estimated to be £10.7m, mainly due to the poor condition of the building.

But a council report states that over “an anticipated asset life of 25 years” the total cost to the local authority will be around £17.1m.

Council leader Denise Jeffery told a cabinet meeting: “It is a large amount of funding that we are putting in.

“But Knottingley hasn’t had facilities for some time.

“They have lost a swimming pool and the library and this is putting something back. This can be a real community hub with sporting facilities.”

Coun Jeffery added: “The sports pavilion will really be at the heart of the community.

“It is something that is needed in Knottingley.

“I know it is a massive amount of investment into an old building

“But I feel that this is the way forward.

“I think everyone in Knottingley needs to get behind this now and make it work for the community they represent.”

Knottingley ward councillor Adele Hayes criticised the decision, saying: “According to the latest cabinet report, Labour’s pet project is now set to cost at least £17.1m.

“It is disappointing to see that the Labour leadership wilfully ignored local elected members’ and local residents’ wishes, who all know that the money would be better spent supporting Knottingley Town Hall and Ferrybridge Community Centre, with enough left over to rebuild our leisure centre.

“Labour’s plans at the Kellingley Club will cost the equivalent of £2,630 to every household in Knottingley and Ferrybridge.

“This is outrageous. Residents should be asking for a refund.

“Local Lib Dem councillors will continue to fight for the money to be invested in local sports facilities and hold Labour to account.”