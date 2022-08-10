Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The art installation is currently under construction.

The concrete sculpture has been commissioned by Wakefield Council and funded by property developer, Miller Homes.

The art piece is currently being installed outside the entrance to City Fields opposite the Shell fuel garage on Aberford Road.

The five metre tall sculpture takes inspiration from the locks at Stanley Ferry.

The sculpture will be unveiled officially next month by the property developer.

Although not yet complete, the sculpture has already divided residents on social media.

One resident said: “I’ve lived in this area all my life and never had to look at such a monstrosity.

“I’ve lived with mills, garages, forecourts, offices and pubs.

“None of them old or new have or are such offending buildings to the eye.”

Another person added: Trees would be better appreciated.”

However, one resident said: “There is always a space for shared public art.

“It may not be to everyone's taste but this is a good thing surely?”

Another resident added: “I personally think it's appropriate and lovely.”

Built from two concrete pillars, the reverse side of the sculpture will contain the pattern of a lock gate.

The front of the sculpture will feature blue coloured glass and the whole structure will sit on black granite paving with the inscription of a poem written especially for the site by local poet, Laura Potts.

It will also be lit using a combination of ground level flood lights and lights that are flush with the granite paving.

Coun Matthew Morley for Stanley and Outwood East, said: “Like anything with a piece of art, there will be mixed opinions.

“I personally quite like it. They’ve incorporated Stanley Ferry and the world famous workshop and the history of it.

“It is mixing the old and new together and I’m sure people will have mixed feelings about it when it is built.

“Once it is built, it will just become City Fields.”

In June, work began on a £10m development project at City Fields.

The 110,000 sq ft development, by DeVeer Estates, is located on Neil Fox Way and will be known as the City Fields District Centre.

It will consist of eight retail units including a 24,500 sq ft supermarket, a children’s nursery, a management suite and 14 apartments.