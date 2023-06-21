News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Residents unable to put bins out after ‘disgraceful’ fly tippers blocked alleyway

Wakefield Council has appealed for information after fly-trippers dumped debris outside residents’ homes.
By Tony Gardner
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:56 BST- 2 min read

People living on Denstone Street, Eastmoor, discovered the rubbish piled up next to these properties on Sunday (June 18).

The debris blocked the entrance to an alleyway at the rear of the terraced houses, preventing some people from being able to take out wheelie bins for collection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Nicholson-Price, who lives on Denstone Street, said: “It’s absolutely disgusting.

Wakefield Council has appealed for information after fly-trippers dumped debris outside residents\' homes on Denstone Street, Eastmoor.Wakefield Council has appealed for information after fly-trippers dumped debris outside residents\' homes on Denstone Street, Eastmoor.
Wakefield Council has appealed for information after fly-trippers dumped debris outside residents\' homes on Denstone Street, Eastmoor.
Most Popular

“Some of us missed the bin collection because of it.

“The only way to be able to get your bin collected would have been to carry it though your house.

“We contacted the council but were told at first that they couldn’t do anything as it had been dumped on private land.”

Council staff cleared the area on Tuesday (June 20).

People living on Denstone Street, Eastmoor, discovered the rubbish piled up next to these properties on Sunday.People living on Denstone Street, Eastmoor, discovered the rubbish piled up next to these properties on Sunday.
People living on Denstone Street, Eastmoor, discovered the rubbish piled up next to these properties on Sunday.

Ms Nicholson-Price: “It’s not the first time this has happened.

“We have found used syringes dumped before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are signs up warning fly-tippers but they just ignore them.

“It usually happens late at night. Whoever does this is straight in and out without being spotted.

Council staff cleared the area on Tuesday.Council staff cleared the area on Tuesday.
Council staff cleared the area on Tuesday.

“We get rats because of it and people are scared to let children out to play or leave their doors open in case one goes into the house.

“The people who do this don’t realise the upset it causes.”

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Communities, said: “It is disgraceful that this fly-tipping was essentially dumped on people’s doorsteps, and left them unable to put their bins out for collection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We do not usually collect fly-tipped waste on private land, however, as this fly-tipping was preventing residents putting their bins out for collection, the waste was recovered within 24 hours of us being made aware of the issue.

“We will be investigating this and urge anyone with any information or CCTV footage to get in touch.”

Residents can report fly tipping by calling 03458 506 506 or on the Council’s website: http://www.wakefield.gov.uk

Related topics:ResidentsWakefield CouncilCouncil