Residents unable to put bins out after ‘disgraceful’ fly tippers blocked alleyway
People living on Denstone Street, Eastmoor, discovered the rubbish piled up next to these properties on Sunday (June 18).
The debris blocked the entrance to an alleyway at the rear of the terraced houses, preventing some people from being able to take out wheelie bins for collection.
Helen Nicholson-Price, who lives on Denstone Street, said: “It’s absolutely disgusting.
“Some of us missed the bin collection because of it.
“The only way to be able to get your bin collected would have been to carry it though your house.
“We contacted the council but were told at first that they couldn’t do anything as it had been dumped on private land.”
Council staff cleared the area on Tuesday (June 20).
Ms Nicholson-Price: “It’s not the first time this has happened.
“We have found used syringes dumped before.
“There are signs up warning fly-tippers but they just ignore them.
“It usually happens late at night. Whoever does this is straight in and out without being spotted.
“We get rats because of it and people are scared to let children out to play or leave their doors open in case one goes into the house.
“The people who do this don’t realise the upset it causes.”
Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Communities, said: “It is disgraceful that this fly-tipping was essentially dumped on people’s doorsteps, and left them unable to put their bins out for collection.
“We do not usually collect fly-tipped waste on private land, however, as this fly-tipping was preventing residents putting their bins out for collection, the waste was recovered within 24 hours of us being made aware of the issue.
“We will be investigating this and urge anyone with any information or CCTV footage to get in touch.”
Residents can report fly tipping by calling 03458 506 506 or on the Council’s website: http://www.wakefield.gov.uk