Residents urged to dispose of household waste correctly after more than 70 fires in Wakefield

Wakefield residents are being urged to never put batteries, electrical items, or gas canisters in their bins after two fires in bin lorries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These items end up causing fires and explosions when they’re crushed in the machinery of bin lorries and waste treatment facilities.

As many as 70 fires have broken out in one year at Wakefield Council’s waste treatment facility, and there have been two fires in bin lorries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This not only puts workers at risk but disrupts essential services and costs taxpayers money to put right.

Coun Jack Hemingway pictured with representatives of West Yorkshire Fire Service.

Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Fire Service are raising awareness of the dangers and want people to take greater responsibility for disposing of these dangerous items.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “Fires put our staff in danger, they damage equipment, and this means that we have to call on the emergency services. We urge everyone not to put batteries or items with batteries in your bins.”

West Yorkshire Fire Services’ Wakefield District Commander, Paul Daly, said: “Battery fires can be avoided – simply by making sure they are disposed of properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fires caused by batteries can take hold really quickly and cause huge devastation from what is essentially a tiny piece of equipment.”

People are asked to keep batteries and electrical items separate from other waste that goes in the bin and take these to the household waste recycling centres.

Smaller electrical items can be taken to dedicated battery and waste electrical collection points across the district.

From December the council, working in partnership with Renewi, will be increasing the number of new drop-off points for people to recycle small electrical items, including those with batteries inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an electrical recycling bin in every library and drop-off points at 15 more locations around the district.

Fires are happening when batteries and electrical items are mistakenly put into household bins. Items include cordless appliances – which contain lithium-ion batteries – such as DIY tools, e-cigarettes, electric toothbrushes, mobile phones, shavers, and chargers.