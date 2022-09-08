Rest easy, Ma'am: HM Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at Balmoral, surrounded by her family.
By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:44 pm
Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the 96-year-old head of state - and Britain's longest serving monarch - was under medical supervision after doctors expressed concerns for her health.
It has just been announced at that she passed away this afternoon.
The Royal Family said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
More to follow.