Rest easy, Ma'am: HM Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at Balmoral, surrounded by her family.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:40 pm
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:44 pm

Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the 96-year-old head of state - and Britain's longest serving monarch - was under medical supervision after doctors expressed concerns for her health.

It has just been announced at that she passed away this afternoon.

The Royal Family said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

More to follow.

