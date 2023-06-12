Restoration of landmark Crigglestone Viaduct that has been disused for over 30 years reaches great heights

Dating back to 1906, the 21-arch Crigglestone Viaduct is being handed a new lease of life to ensure it is kept safe for generations to come.

The bridge is one of more than 3,000 former railway structures maintained by the Historical Railways Estate (HRE) team on behalf of owners, the Department for Transport.

A team of engineers has been carrying out the work on the ground as well as within and above the colossal arches, fastened to sturdy ropes and suspended from the top of the mighty structure.

Working under the arches

They have been carrying out repairs and refurbishment including fixing fractures and repointing brickwork, strengthening parts of the structure following damage caused by excessive vegetation and removing vegetation and graffiti.

While this work has taken place, National Highways has also worked closely with ecologists to protect bats roosting in the structure, with six new bat boxes installed.

HRE Civil Engineer Muhammad Musa said: “Among our biggest tasks has been removing vegetation from the inside face of the south parapet.

"There has been excessive growth here, with roots embedded between the mortar joints. This created deep open joints in the brickwork, with remaining mortar made more fragile and breakable.

The team at work on the 80-feet high structure

“Tree root growth also caused areas of brickwork to become displaced. Damage from excessive tree growth is common on our structures, so it’s important we carry out regular clearance to maintain these structures for future generations.”

Some bricks have been removed and replaced and fractures around parts of the deck are being repaired.

The programme continues on the viaduct, with work over the railway span expected to complete in late September.

HRE is working closely with contractors from Jacobs, AmcoGiffen and ALPS to restore the structure, which, end-to-end, spans a whopping 1,270 feet.

A tree growing from the structure has been cut back

The viaduct is one of 356 structures in Yorkshire and the North East, with 35 schemes in the region completed during the last financial year.

National Highways HRE Head of Programme, Helene Rossiter, said: “We take our responsibility for the HRE very seriously and all our structures are inspected yearly by a team of specialist engineers. This allows us to plan work well in advance and ensure that the most critical tasks are prioritised.”

Crigglestone Viaduct, also known as the Midland Railway viaduct at Calder Grove, was built in the early 20th century as part of the planned Sheffield-Bradford route, which was never completed.

It’s around three miles south-west of Wakefield. It carries the track bed of the former Royston to Dewsbury railway line, which opened in around 1900.

View of Crigglestone Viaduct from Denby Dale Road

Under the most easterly arch of the viaduct is the Wakefield-Barnsley railway line. Under the central section was Pepper's Yard British Oak site and the line serving the old Flockton Collieries which extracted coal from the easy-to-access seams in the area.

Also in the viaduct’s shadow was the former Horbury West curve, known as Crigglestone curve, a section of railway running from Crigglestone Junction to Horbury Station Junction. This section opened in 1902.