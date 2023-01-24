Retired Wakefield ambulance man ‘thrilled’ to receive an OBE from Prince William for his charitable work in Dewsbury

In January 2022 David Deaves - a retired ambulance man who lives in Wakefield - was awarded ‘The Order of the British Empire’ (OBE) for his work with Dewsbury Ambulance Charities.

Now, almost 12 months after he was awarded the OBE, David was ‘thrilled’ to be invited to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, December 7, to collect the prestigious honour.

After collecting the award, David said: “I was so chuffed about receiving the OBE, I couldn't believe it.

David Deaves with his OBE at Windsor Castle.

“It is such a thrill to be honoured in this way, especially when I think of the hundreds of people that have supported the charity.

“It's nice that a little charity has got some recognition - I was really surprised and thrilled for everyone.

“I was invited to Windsor to receive the award, which was wonderful. It is a lovely place and the castle is absolutely huge.

“I didn't know who was going to present the award until I got there, but it was lovely to get the award off William, he is a wonderful man and very tall as well.

“All the family went including my granddaughter who loved the experience - it really was lovely.

“And although only three family members could come in with me, eight of us went down and stayed for a couple of nights.

“One thing I will say is that on the day of the honours, when I got the award, there were about 60 other people there, and it was nice to see ordinary people all getting the awards, not just celebrities.

“It was certainly a day I will never forget, it was wonderful.”

Founded in 1980 by David, Micheal Almond, Jennifer Milner and Micheal Fletcher, Dewsbury Ambulance Charities has helped raise thousands of pounds for numerous charities and good causes.

One of the charity's biggest achievements is their holiday home in Bridlington, where disadvantaged families can enjoy a free holiday by the seaside, which is all funded through fundraisers and events.

