Retirement village addition approved despite objections

The land off The Grove will see 19 units built, aimed at people over 55 with underlying health conditions and is part of the Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) currently under construction to the east of the site, some of which is now occupied.

Planning permission was given for no more than 129 units to be built, but this additional 19 homes will take it to 135, although the latest development is part of a different application.

The application from Engie shows each of the homes, which are made up of a mix of bungalows, dormers and two-storey homes, and would each have two bedrooms.

Planning