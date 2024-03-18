Can you spot any familiar faces?Can you spot any familiar faces?
Retro: 39 photos of shoppers, staff, celebs and events at Wakefield Asda 2004-2010

Wakefield’s Asda stores has been regularly visited our photographers for many years as this gallery shows.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT

From fun days and fundraising to meeting super staff and special guests, take a look and see if you can spot any familiar faces from around the district’s Asda stores.

Asda topping out ceremony - Kettlethorpe 1983.

1. 1983

Asda topping out ceremony - Kettlethorpe 1983. Photo: s

Curtis Deal, 6, from Sharlston, gets to grips with the driving techniques of a Ferrari at Asda, in aid of Dogs for the Deaf.

2. 2004

Curtis Deal, 6, from Sharlston, gets to grips with the driving techniques of a Ferrari at Asda, in aid of Dogs for the Deaf. Photo: s

Road Safety day at Martin Frobisher Infants School with Asda Wakefield. Pictured with one of Asda Wakefield's trucks are (back L to R) Bradley Holbrook, Lauren Swift, Leah Watts, Joseph Isles with (front L to R) Georgina Gayles, Doug Hipkiss - Driver Trainer for Asda Wakefield and Michael Hill. Taken in 2004.

3. Road safety

Road Safety day at Martin Frobisher Infants School with Asda Wakefield. Pictured with one of Asda Wakefield's trucks are (back L to R) Bradley Holbrook, Lauren Swift, Leah Watts, Joseph Isles with (front L to R) Georgina Gayles, Doug Hipkiss - Driver Trainer for Asda Wakefield and Michael Hill. Taken in 2004. Photo: s

Asda volunteers sprucing up Wakefield Hospice. Grace Brown painting the arbour in the hospice grounds in 2004.

4. Volunteering

Asda volunteers sprucing up Wakefield Hospice. Grace Brown painting the arbour in the hospice grounds in 2004. Photo: s

