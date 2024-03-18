Retro: 39 photos of shoppers, staff, celebs and events at Wakefield Asda 2004-2010

From fun days and fundraising to meeting super staff and special guests, take a look and see if you can spot any familiar faces from around the district’s Asda stores.
1. 1983
Asda topping out ceremony - Kettlethorpe 1983. Photo: s
2. 2004
Curtis Deal, 6, from Sharlston, gets to grips with the driving techniques of a Ferrari at Asda, in aid of Dogs for the Deaf. Photo: s
3. Road safety
Road Safety day at Martin Frobisher Infants School with Asda Wakefield. Pictured with one of Asda Wakefield's trucks are (back L to R) Bradley Holbrook, Lauren Swift, Leah Watts, Joseph Isles with (front L to R) Georgina Gayles, Doug Hipkiss - Driver Trainer for Asda Wakefield and Michael Hill. Taken in 2004. Photo: s
4. Volunteering
Asda volunteers sprucing up Wakefield Hospice. Grace Brown painting the arbour in the hospice grounds in 2004. Photo: s