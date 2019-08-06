Revealed: The best and worst doctors surgeries in Wakefield as rated by you

Today your Express can reveal the best and worst GP surgeries in the district, as rated by patients.

Today your Express can reveal the best and worst GP surgeries in the district, as rated by patients.

The details below, published by the NHS, were collected from patient satisfaction surveys completed between January 2 and April 5, 2019. More than 11,000 forms were distributed during this time, with 4,145 returned. How did your surgery rate on patient satsfaction?

1. Middlestown Medical Centre

New Rd, Middlestown. Total responses: 122. Very good or fairly good: 104. Neither good nor poor: 8. Very poor or fairly poor: 0.

1. Middlestown Medical Centre

New Rd, Middlestown. Total responses: 122. Very good or fairly good: 104. Neither good nor poor: 8. Very poor or fairly poor: 0.
2. Orchard Croft Medical Centre

Cluntergate, Horbury. Total responses: 156. Very good or fairly good: 120. Neither good nor poor: 26. Fairly poor or very poor: 10.

2. Orchard Croft Medical Centre

Cluntergate, Horbury. Total responses: 156. Very good or fairly good: 120. Neither good nor poor: 26. Fairly poor or very poor: 10.
3. College Lane Surgery

Barnsley Road, Ackworth. Total responses: 131. Very good or fairly good: 117. Neither good nor poor: 11. Fairly poor or very poor: 3.

3. College Lane Surgery

Barnsley Road, Ackworth. Total responses: 131. Very good or fairly good: 117. Neither good nor poor: 11. Fairly poor or very poor: 3.
4. Warrengate Medical Centre

Upper Warrengate, Wakefield. Total responses: 132. Very good or fairly good: 112. Neither good nor poor: 10. Fairly poor or very poor: 9.

4. Warrengate Medical Centre

Upper Warrengate, Wakefield. Total responses: 132. Very good or fairly good: 112. Neither good nor poor: 10. Fairly poor or very poor: 9.
