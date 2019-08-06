Revealed: The best and worst doctors surgeries in Wakefield as rated by you

The details below, published by the NHS, were collected from patient satisfaction surveys completed between January 2 and April 5, 2019. More than 11,000 forms were distributed during this time, with 4,145 returned. How did your surgery rate on patient satsfaction?

1. Middlestown Medical Centre New Rd, Middlestown. Total responses: 122. Very good or fairly good: 104. Neither good nor poor: 8. Very poor or fairly poor: 0. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. Orchard Croft Medical Centre Cluntergate, Horbury. Total responses: 156. Very good or fairly good: 120. Neither good nor poor: 26. Fairly poor or very poor: 10. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

3. College Lane Surgery Barnsley Road, Ackworth. Total responses: 131. Very good or fairly good: 117. Neither good nor poor: 11. Fairly poor or very poor: 3. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

4. Warrengate Medical Centre Upper Warrengate, Wakefield. Total responses: 132. Very good or fairly good: 112. Neither good nor poor: 10. Fairly poor or very poor: 9. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

View more