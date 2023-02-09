Due to family commitments, long commuting times, following the end of the Covid-19 lockdown, many people across Yorkshire and the Humber have chosen never to return to the office again.

Data analysed by the experts at Reboot Online from the Office of National Statistics has now shown the areas where the highest and lowest proportion of people in the region are working from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using figures from the 2021 census, the analysis showed that almost one in four people in Wakefield (22.45 per cent) work from home, placing 12th on the list, behind East Riding of Yorkshire (24.70 per cent) and Bradford (25.05 per cent).

Around 22 per cent of people in Wakefield work from home, data analysed by Reboot Online suggests.

The data found that a whopping 35.51 per cent of workers in York do their job remotely, followed by 35.43 per cent of people in Harrogate.

Leeds comes in third place with 33.84 per cent of people working from home followed by Craven in fourth place with 32.55 per cent of people working from home instead of in the office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in Kingston upon Hull, only 13.19 per cent of people worked from home, meaning 86.81 per cent of people commute to work, followed by North East Lincolnshire with 13.95 per cent of people working from home and North Lincolnshire with 17.42 per cent.