Revealed: The West Yorkshire areas where the most and least people work from home - find out where Wakefield is placed
Data from the Office of National Statistics shows that almost one in four employees in Wakefield work from home.
Due to family commitments, long commuting times, following the end of the Covid-19 lockdown, many people across Yorkshire and the Humber have chosen never to return to the office again.
Data analysed by the experts at Reboot Online from the Office of National Statistics has now shown the areas where the highest and lowest proportion of people in the region are working from home.
Using figures from the 2021 census, the analysis showed that almost one in four people in Wakefield (22.45 per cent) work from home, placing 12th on the list, behind East Riding of Yorkshire (24.70 per cent) and Bradford (25.05 per cent).
The data found that a whopping 35.51 per cent of workers in York do their job remotely, followed by 35.43 per cent of people in Harrogate.
Leeds comes in third place with 33.84 per cent of people working from home followed by Craven in fourth place with 32.55 per cent of people working from home instead of in the office.
But in Kingston upon Hull, only 13.19 per cent of people worked from home, meaning 86.81 per cent of people commute to work, followed by North East Lincolnshire with 13.95 per cent of people working from home and North Lincolnshire with 17.42 per cent.
In fourth place is Doncaster around 18.50 per cent of people work from home followed by Scarborough in fifth place with 19.98 per cent of work carrying out their job remotely.