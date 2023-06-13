Revealed: These are the jobs that employ the most people in the Wakefield district

The 2021 Census includes one of the most comprehensive pictures the work people do in England and Wales.

Office for National Statistics figures show Wakefield residents were most commonly working as warehouse operatives when the census was carried out in 2021, with 8,645 employees in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is equivalent to one in 25 working-age people in the area – defined by the ONS as aged between 16 and 64.

New figures from the census shows how most people are employed in Wakefield.

Warehouse operatives were followed by 6,560 people working as sales and retail assistants, and 5,485 as care workers and home carers.

Research by the ONS suggests some jobs may be dying out across England and Wales – for instance, the age profile of typists and bookbinders is far older than those carrying out data entry and analysis.

There have been warnings in recent years certain jobs may be automated out of existence, as new technology simplifies repetitive tasks in both manual and office settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Reed, chairman of the jobs website Reed.co.uk, said we have reasons to be optimistic about the future job market.

He said: "Sales professionals who can build genuine relationships, healthcare providers tending to the needs of our ageing population, and educators shaping young minds – these will continue to be popular and coveted vocations."

"While technology propels us forwards, this is not to say that our innate human qualities will become redundant in the pursuit of meaningful and important work," he added.

The figures further show around 17,225 Wakefield residents were working in the broader category of managers, directors and senior officials in Wakefield – the most highly skilled job category according to the ONS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 24,465 were working in so-called 'elementary' occupations, defined as requiring the least amount of education or training.

This means 11.3 per cent of the working-age population were in very low-skilled roles – one of the highest proportions in the country.