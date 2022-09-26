Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield reveals latest marathon challenge for Rob Burrow and MND

The announcement comes on the 40th birthday of Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with MND in December 2019.

Sinfield will run more than 60km a day over seven days, from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on November 13 and finishing on Saturday, Novermber 19 – in time for the Rugby League World Cup final where he will run onto the field at half-time.

Since then, Sinfield has completed several challenges.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Sinfield said: “We will start in Edinburgh and we’ll run from Murrayfield to Old Trafford.

“Seven days, we are sticking with that theme with the number seven again. We’ll try to hit places and locations that mean a lot to Doddie (Weir), Rob and Stephen (Darby). We’ll do seven ultras in seven days.

“For the rugby league world, who have supported Rob enormously, it is a wonderful event to finish at.”

On his fundraising page, Sinfield said that his latest effort is taking the word challenge to the next level.

He said: “But it still doesn’t even touch on the challenege which people with MND face every day.

“And that’s why I’m doing it. Inspired by Rob Burrow, Doddie Weir, Stephen Darby and other people living with MND, the money raised will support the fight against MND.

“I’m proud to be supporting five charities with this challenge, charities which support people affected by MND and invest in research taking us closer to effective treatments and a cure for the disease.”

The route will see him run from Murrayfield through Melrose, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, York, Leeds and Bradford before reaching the theatre of dreams seven days later.

The former Leeds Rhinos legend has already tackled the seven marathons in seven days challenge, which raised £2.7m in December 2020, and most recently, he ran 101 miles from Leicester Tigers' Welford Road home to Leeds' Headingley ground in 24 hours, raising a further £2million in donations.