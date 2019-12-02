Road closed after police find body in woods near M621

Police have closed a M621 exit after a body was found in woods next to junction 7 in Leeds.

Officers were called to reports of the body, next to the Leeds-bound exit slip road at Stourton, at 8.04 am today.

The slip road has been closed and a police scene is in place while officers investigate.

The circumstances of the death are not yet known.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 8.04am today police were called to a report of the body of man in an area of trees next to junction 7 of the M621 in Leeds.

"The anti-clockwise exit slip road has been closed and a scene is in place while the circumstances of the death are established."