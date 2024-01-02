Drivers in and around Wakefield have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M1 - until 5am January 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A162 -until 11pm January 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 and A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures 24/7 with 50mph speed restriction for structure maintenance, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• M62 - until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1 – until 6am December 29 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62 – from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62 – from 10.30pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1 – from 8pm January 4 to 5am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1 – from 9pm January 4 to 5am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62 – from 8pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1 – from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road closures for inspection/survey, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority consent.

• A1 – from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound and southbound, Wentbridge to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1 – from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M62 – from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M1 – from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 39, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62 – from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32a to junction 33, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1 – from 8pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62 – from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1 – from 8pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highways Authority roads.

• M1 – from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for for survey works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1 – from 5am to 9.30am on January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M1 – from 8pm January 14 to 5am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.