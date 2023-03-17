Thousands of people are expected to take place in the run at Thornes Park on Sunday, March 19, which raises money for charity.

A road closure will be in place from 6am-11am, however, the route will only be in fully closed between 8.30am-11am.

The closure is from Quarry Hill, Horbury to St Michaels Church (next to The Redoubt pub, Wakefield) and includes Park Grove Road/Lawefield Lane/Park Avenue.

The closure also includes the closure of Gill Sike Road, Gill Sike Bungalows, Thornbury Road, Thornes road and all adjoining roads to the above.

The advice is to move your vehicle to a location that would ensure you are not blocked in if you have plans when the closure is in place.

Metro have also announced Arriva services 126, 231 and 232 will be affected.

They will divert from Westgate End via Dewsbury Road, Queens Drive, Station Road, Sowood Lane and Westfield Road back to normal route.

Parking is available on the day at Trinity Cathedral Academy on Thornes Road, the Penny Appeal, Campus Thornes Park, for which you must enter from Thornes Lane.

This year is 26th annual Wakefield Hospice 10K, which includes the 1k mini run, with hundreds of people signing up to take part.

