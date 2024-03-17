Road closures and bus routes affected as Wakefield Hospice 10K takes place next weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 2,000 people are expected to take part in the run, raising vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice.

A road closure will be in place on the route between 8.30am-11am with no vehicle movement allowed.

The road closure is from Quarry Hill, Horbury all along the A642 to St Michael’s Church (next to The Redoubt Pub, Wakefield) and includes Park Grove Road, Lawefield Lane and Park Avenue.

All adjoining roads will be closed 8.30am-11am.

The road closure will therefore also include the closure of Gill Sike Road, Gill Sike Bungalows, Thornbury Road, and all adjoining roads to the above.

Please note, access to Thornes Road will be allowed via a STOP/GO Traffic light system leading vehicles to-and- from Mount Crescent.

Access will end at Thornes Road/Horbury Road A642 next to West Wakefield Methodist Church.

Motorists needing to move their car from these areas during these road closures are advised to move their vehicles beforehand to a location that would ensure they are not blocked in.

Bus routes will also be affected.

Alexander Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice: “Each year the Wakefield 10K raises tens of thousands of pounds to support local hospice care, with around 2000 runners taking part and hundreds more people lining the route to cheer them on.

“We would like to offer our sincerest gratitude not just to all those taking part, but to the entire Wakefield community for their understanding regarding the road closures associated with this event – closures which are of paramount importance in order to keep all associated with the event safe.”

For those attending the Wakefield 10K, parking is available on the day at Trinity Cathedral Academy on Thornes Road, the Penny Appeal Campus in Thornes Park, for which you must enter from Thornes Lane, and in the Cineworld Car Park at Westgate Retail Park.

From running-enthusiasts to first-time entrants, for over 25 years the Wakefield 10K has welcomed a great mixture of runners, with each entrant having their own reason for getting involved and supporting Wakefield’s local hospice.