Road closures and diversions as latest M62 improvements set to take place

The latest phase of road and bridge maintenance on the M62 in Yorkshire will be starting this month.

National Highways, formerly Highways England, is carrying out a number of essential schemes this year, including carriageway resurfacing, bridge refurbishments and sign replacement.

The next set of works to get underway will be the re-waterproofing of Outlane Bridge off junction 23 to the north west of Huddersfield. This will ensure that the bridge remains in good condition and is protected from the weather.

National Highways Project Manager Elvis Agbodo said: “Waterproofing leaking bridge joints helps to protect the carriageway and concrete below from slowly being damaged by rainwater and road salt.

“We expect to start on Friday, 17 September and should complete by mid-October, weather permitting. The nature of the job means we cannot carry out the work in wet conditions so we may have to reschedule some dates. We’d like to thank road users in advance for their patience.”

The work will be carried out overnight at weekends between 8pm on Fridays and 6am on Mondays and will require closures of the M62 eastbound exit slip road with traffic signed and directed to junction 24.

There will also be lane closures on the bridge, which is on the A640, on both the northbound and southbound carriageway on alternate weekends until the work is complete. Traffic light control will be in place at the bridge where the A640 meets the junction 23 exit slip road for some of the work.

From Monday, 27 September until late December sections of the central safety barrier will be replaced between the M62 at junction 26 (Chain Bar) and junction 3 of the M606 Bradford Spur at the Staygate Roundabout.

Work will be carried out under the following traffic management, although not all at the same time:

Full overnight closures of the M62 eastbound from junction 25 to 26.

Full overnight closures of the M606 northbound and/or southbound from junction 1 Chain Bar to junction 3 Staygate.

24/7 lane closures on the M606 northbound

Overnight lane closures on M606 southbound and/or northbound.

Closures for all schemes will be publicised in advance using on road signage and clearly signed diversions will be in place. All dates are subject to change, especially where work such as re-waterproofing is weather dependent.