Road closures and diversions in Wakefield city centre as gas works take place

The temporary changes are currently affecting traffic around the Kirkgate area.

Sun Lane, is closed in one direction and there is a diversion off George Street for access to Kirkgate.

The left hand lane of Denby Dale Road remains closed, with diversions in place to guide traffic.

Road diversions remain in place in Wakefield city centre while Northern Gas Network continues with work to replace major pipework in the area.

Buses are running in both directions on Kirkgate, which is fully open.

Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways said: “ The diversions are in place to support Northern Gas to carry out their essential work to replace pipework. We’re in close contact with them to make sure the work doesn’t take a day longer than it needs to.

“Diversions are signed, but if you are unsure you can check on One.Network before you travel so that you know which routes are available.”

Matthew Pursell Site Manager at Northern Gas Networks said: “We are working hard to complete our work in Wakefield city centre as quickly as possible.

“Safety will always be our top priority though, and unfortunately once we’ve started our work to replace the gas main we’ve encountered some unexpected engineering challenges.

“We’re really sorry for the ongoing inconvenience this means for the local community. We’re doing everything we can to mitigate the impact of the work, and to finish it as soon as we can.”