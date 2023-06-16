News you can trust since 1852
Road closures and diversions on Denby Dale Road set to come to a stop as Northern Gas finish repairs

Road closures and diversions on George Street and Denby Dale Road are set to come to an end as Northern Gas engineers complete their repairs on the major pipework in the area.
By Shawna Healey
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The work on the two set streets are set to be completed on Friday June 23, with the road to go back to operating as normal, with no more road closures and no traffic signals on George Street.

Engineers are set to return to complete the work on Sun Lane, continuing up to Lower Warrengate, and finish the repairs on Marsh Way.

Matt Purssell, Site Manager at Northern Gas Network said: “I am pleased that I can provide an update about the works on George Street/Denby Dale Road.

The major gas pipework repairs on George Street and Denby Dale road are set to be completed by Friday, June 23.The major gas pipework repairs on George Street and Denby Dale road are set to be completed by Friday, June 23.
"Our work in this area will be completed on Friday, June 23 and the road will be back to normal, meaning that there will be no more road closures and no traffic signals on George Street.

“On Monday, June 26 the team will return to the works on Sun Lane, we will then continue up to Lower Warrengate and then finish at the Governor House location on Marsh Way.

"This is where our final phase of the works will take place.

“I would like to reiterate that we are working hard to complete the works as quickly as possible but with safety being our first priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.”

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

