Road closures as major bridge resurfacing to go ahead on A1 near Pontefract

Resurfacing and renewal will begin on the landmark Wentbridge viaduct, which carries the A1 over the River Went and is among the largest viaducts in Europe.

The waterproofing under the road surface layer helps to protect the structure from corrosion and reduces the need for repairs in the future.

The road surfacing, marking and studs are also being replaced.

At the same time, National Highways will start to replace the central pier at the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge, along with the parapets, joints, surfacing and temporary realignment of the carriageway.

To enable the work, a mix of lane closures, full closures and a contraflow arrangement for traffic will be in place throughout this scheme.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “As well as improving safety on the route, this work will also mean we will need to have far fewer road closures on the route for the future, bringing major longer-term benefits.”

Preparations for the scheme are due to begin on February 6, when National Highways will begin enabling work including upgrading contraflow crossover points, strengthening drainage and survey works, which is due to finish in March.

To complete this safely, a mixture of lane closures and full closures will be in place overnight between 8pm-6am, Monday to Friday.

Exact dates and locations of closures will be shared via the National Highways Yorkshire and North East website, news bulletins and social media as they are confirmed.

The main work on Wentbridge Viaduct is then expected to begin in April and completed by autumn 2023. Traffic will be in contraflow throughout the improvements.

Once this has been completed, the main work can begin on the central pier at Wentedge Road.

The now realigned carriageway will move all the traffic over towards the verge creating more space in the central reserve.

This will enable two lanes to remain open in both directions for the duration of the remaining works which are expected to complete in Winter 2023.

