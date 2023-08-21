Road closures: More than a dozen for Wakefield drivers over the next fortnight

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62: Until 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• A1(M): Until 11pm August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): signs on network for Leeds festival.

• A162: Until September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 and A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures 24/7 with 50mph speed restriction for structure maintenance, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• A1: Until 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62: Until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 40, slip road closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highways Authority roads.

• M62, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 32, slip road closure and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closure for survey works.

• M62, from 9pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32 to junction 32a, Lane closure for signs.

• M62, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32a to junction 33, Lane closure for drainage works.

• M62, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39 M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for structual works.

• M62, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 28 to junction 31, Lane closure for sign erection.