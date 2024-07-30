Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M1 until 6am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 44 to junction 39, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Wakefield drivers over the next fortnight

• M1 unil 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link and M62 eastbound, jct 29 exit slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways network.

• M1 until 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M62 until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1 until 6am April 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10am to 2pm on July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm July 29 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm July 29 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm July 29 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm July 30 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 9pm July 30 to 6am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound and northbound, junction 32a to M62 westbound, junction 32a, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M1, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion via National highways network.

• M62, from 9am to 3.30pm on August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Hard shoulder only for general cleaning.

• A1, from 7pm August 5 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) northbound, junction 42 to A1(M) north to A64 east carriageway closure and A1(M) jct 44 entry slip road carriageway closure with lane closures diversions via national highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm August 6 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for carriageway- reconstruction works.

• M1, from 8pm August 7 to 5.30am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.