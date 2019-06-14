Road closures planned as Pontefract 10k returns for a second year

This is everything you need to know about the Pontefract 10k, which will take place this weekend.

The second annual Pontefract 10k will take place on Sunday, June 16.

More than 700 people have already signed up to take part in the second annual Pontefract 10k, with more registrations expected on the day.

Organised by the Prince of Wales Hospice, it aims to raise money to help support those with life-limiting illnesses.

The Pontefract 10k was launched last year by Georgia Percival, in memory of her mother May Shockett, who was cared for by the hospice.

Georgia said: “We could never repay the Hospice, there’s just no price. The only way to show our appreciation is to raise as much money as possible so that other families can receive the same level of care.

"My mum would be so pleased that we are giving back to such an amazing charity.”

Registration opens at Pontefract park at 7am. Entry costs £25, or £20 for affiliated runners. All participants should be aged 15 or over on the day of the event.

The 10k route will begin and end at Pontefract Park.

For more information on the event, visit the Pontefract 10k website.

Road Closures

Four roads will be closed for the duration of the race. Closures will begin at 8.10am and are expected to end by 10,30am.

⚪ Park Lane

⚪ Loscoe Lane

⚪ Havertop Lane - between the roundabout with Premier Way South and Loscoe Lane

⚪ Sewerbridge Lane - between Havertop Lane and Ackton Lane

The left turn lane from Front Street/Park Road onto Park Lane will also be closed.

Junction closures

A number of junctions will also be closed to prevent vehicles accessing the route.

Junctions with Park Lane:

⚪ Portland Avenue

⚪ Grosvenor Avenue

⚪ Park Court

⚪ Gleneagles Road

⚪ The Orchard

⚪ Willow Lane

⚪ Featherstone Lane

⚪ Waldenhowe Close

Junctions with Ackton Lane:

⚪ Sun Court

⚪ Church Lane

⚪ Fairfax Avenue

⚪ Raven Close

⚪ Castleford Lane

⚪ Ackton Close

⚪ West End Avenue

Junction with Havertop Lane:

⚪ Sewerbridge Lane

Soft Closures

⚪ Exit from roundabout on A6539 on to Premier Way South - access to police station and industrial site only.

⚪ Exit from roundabout on B6133 on to Common Side Lane - access only.