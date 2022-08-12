Roadside restaurant Vic’s Cafe J41 burgled whilst owner was on holiday

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thief stole £150 from the float and the tip jar.

The owner of Vic’’s Cafe J41, Vicky North, said £150 was taken from the cafe’s float and tip and jar.

The incident is said to have happened when Vicky was on holiday in Greece between July 30 to August 8.

Vicky said the criminal who targeted the roadside diner must have entered the cafe through a “slim opening” in the metal railings behind the cafe.

She also said that there is evidence that they tried to hack through the cabin wall to get in but did not succeed.

Instead, the grill on the kitchen window was cut clean off, “all for 50 quid”, she said.

Vicky said: “There is an old window that has been boarded up. You can’t get in it but they tried to peel it off.

“If they had succeeded, they would have stolen a lot more.

“I lost a day’s trade. I was supposed to open on Tuesday but I couldn’t because I was dealing with the police.

“I feel weary. I’m on a lay-by and in the summer, I feel fine but in the winter I have my doubts.”

Vicky added: “They are little thieves who came when I wasn’t here.

“I doubt they will come back, they probably won’t target the same place twice.

“I won’t be leaving any float on site anymore.”

Vicky has owned the cafe at Junction 41 since August 2020.