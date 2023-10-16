Award winning Macy and Maya Burrow with brother Jackson.

On Friday, The New Dock opened its doors to welcome over 700 guests, all of whom had come together to celebrate the phenomenal achievements of ten young people and a charity, at this year’s awards.

Winners on the night included Maya and Macy Burrow, daughters of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who won the award for Compassionate Carer of the Year, with both mum and dad in watching proudly as they collected their award.

Lindsey said: “They are so kind, loving, brave, and never have self-pity which is what Rob has still instilled in them.

"They are really strong and resilient, and we are so proud to call them our girls.”

Now in its 11th year, The Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards is a truly unique event that raises vital funds for the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, whilst recognising Yorkshire’s most courageous youngsters.

The glittering event was supported by several familiar faces, including Leeds United Brian Deane, former England and Leeds rugby league player Danika Priim, and para-Olympian and ambassador Hannah Cockroft OBE.

Also supporting the event was a host of famous stars such as Emmerdale soap stars Natalie J. Rob, Natalie Ann Jameson, Olivia Bromley, Dancing on Ice Star and British gymnast, Nile Wilson and radio presenter Stephanie Hirst.

The evening itself raised a staggering record-breaking sum of £76,000, which includes St. James’s Place matching everything raised pound for pound, with donations still coming in.

Ewan Dowes, chair of St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, said: ‘’A massive thank you to all those who supported another amazing Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

"We raised a record-breaking sum of money on the night, which means. we can continue to provide vital funding through our local office grants program to charities across the Yorkshire region.

