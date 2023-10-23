News you can trust since 1852
Former Leeds Rhinos rugby player Rob Burrow MBE was among the big winners of this year’s Royal Television Society (Yorkshire) awards, held at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Friday night.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Rob, who is living with Motor Neurone Disease, was the subject of BBC Breakfast’s Rob Burrow: Living with MND which won on best news or current affairs story and was also the winner of the Single Documentary award.

Happy Valley was also a big winner of the night, scooping five awards including Best Drama.

The star of the series, Sarah Lancashire, won best actor and the show’s writer, Sally Wainwright won best writer award.

Rob Burrow: Living with MND, won on best news or current affairs story and was also the winner of the Single Documentary award.
Lisa Holdsworth, Chair of RTS Yorkshire, said: “It’s been another outstanding year for production in Yorkshire across both scripted and unscripted shows. It’s a testament to the fantastic skills, facilities and creativity that we have in our region. Long may it continue.”

The event was hosted by former Leeds Rhinos and England rugby league player Jamie Jones- Buchanan MBE.

