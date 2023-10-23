Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rob, who is living with Motor Neurone Disease, was the subject of BBC Breakfast’s Rob Burrow: Living with MND which won on best news or current affairs story and was also the winner of the Single Documentary award.

Happy Valley was also a big winner of the night, scooping five awards including Best Drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star of the series, Sarah Lancashire, won best actor and the show’s writer, Sally Wainwright won best writer award.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Burrow: Living with MND, won on best news or current affairs story and was also the winner of the Single Documentary award.

Lisa Holdsworth, Chair of RTS Yorkshire, said: “It’s been another outstanding year for production in Yorkshire across both scripted and unscripted shows. It’s a testament to the fantastic skills, facilities and creativity that we have in our region. Long may it continue.”