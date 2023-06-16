Following on from the success of the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion, Rob is set to take part in the event, with it contributing towards his “lap of honour”.

Rob, who was raised in Castleford and started his rugby career with the Castleford Panthers before his legendary stint with Leeds Rhinos, has become the face of the campaign to raise awareness of motor neurone disease, after revealing he had been diagnosed with the condition back in 2019.

The event consists of a 10K run, and a mini and junior marathon for younger people to also take part, with younger people being encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main charity partner, Martin House.

Rob Burrow and family (pictured here at a school running event) will take part in a "Lap of honour" at the Leeds 10K Marathon

Martin House is a charity that provides hospice care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire. The hospice provides family-led care to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, either at the hospice or in the families’ own homes.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, said: “We can’t wait to welcome to the start the thousands of participants taking part in this year’s Leeds 10K and Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior events.

“A firm favourite in the region’s fundraising and sporting calendar, the Leeds 10K is always a highlight in the city’s event calendar.

"The day is set to be a fantastic day of running and fundraising for all those involved.

Burrow (pictured here when he made his 500th career appearance for Leeds Rhinos) has been a key figure in the fight to raise awareness for MND

“Whether participants are running for a charity close to their heart or for their own personal challenge, we hope everyone taking part in this year’s event has a memorable and enjoyable raceday experience.”