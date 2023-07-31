Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield inspire Pontefract Friendship Day for MND

The event at the Kings Croft Hotel, will include live music, barbecue, pizzas, giant inflatables and lots more – all to raise funds for the MND Association.

Organiser Ian Hannon, said: “ When Kevin Sinfield carried Rob over the line at the end of the marathon he said the marathon was a celebration of friendship.

“And my brain went ‘ping’. Why can’t we get everyone in the local community to celebrate old and new friendships?”

Kevin carried his friend Rob over the Leeds Marathon finish line saying: "If we can all try to be a better friend from time to time, we'll have a better place to live in."

Ian has booked The Kings Croft Hotel on August 20 for an event for everyone to join in.

There will be music, stalls, hog roast, rides, Disney princesses, fancy dress for children, raffles, tombolas and much more.

There will also be a professional firework display for the finale along with an ABBA tribute.

Ian, who has already seen success with his ‘An Evening With Gazza’ at the hotel in May, said: “The above is all 100% confirmed and is still growing.

"Everyone has donated their own time to the above and this is a sign of the local community coming together to support Rob Burrow , his amazing family and the MND charity.

"There are only eight of us that have pulled this together and we are so proud.”

Tickets are available at the Kings Croft Hotel, Let’s Get Lathered, SewSusieBloom, Knottla Munch Box or by visiting the Friendship Day Facebook page here.