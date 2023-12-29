Rob Burrow and six other people from Wakefield district recognised in New Year Honours
Rob Burrow will receive the CBE.
The list includes people who have contributed to healthcare, community services, the Royal Air Force Cadets, and a professional snooker player.
The New Year Honours List 2024 marks the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK.
The full list of people is as follows:
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) – Robert Geoffrey Burrow MBE. For services to Motor Neurone Disease Awareness. (Pontefract)
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) – Stuart John Ensor. National Chair, Royal Air Force Air Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People. (Pontefract)
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) – Alison Jane France. Operational Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disadvantaged People. (Wakefield)
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) – Kelly Teresa Fisher. Professional Pool, Snooker and English Billiards player. For services to Sport. Born in South Elmsall
Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) – Chandra Shekhar Biyani. Consultant Urological Surgeon, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Medical Education. (Wakefield)
Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) – Josephine Parkin. For services to the community in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. (Wakefield)
Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) – Debra Ruth Veigas. End of Life Care Admiral Nurse, Wakefield Hospice and Dementia UK. For services to People with Dementia and to End of Life Care in Wakefield